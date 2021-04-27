Alcohol Marketplaces 2.0 Part 4: Who’s responsible for ensuring legal drinking age?

By Rebecca Stamey-White and Jeff Carroll

Only businesses holding a license to sell alcohol at retail can sell alcohol to consumers. That simple fact complicates matters for unlicensed entities such as online marketplaces, delivery apps, and delivery services that would like to create or enhance platforms to facilitate alcohol sales. Marketplace platform providers, alcohol licensees, and alcohol and tax regulatory agencies all have different goals and concerns when it comes to the sale of beverage alcohol products.

In this Alcohol Marketplaces blog series, Rebecca Stamey-White, partner at Hinman & Carmichael LLP, and Jeff Carroll, general manager of Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, will explore the multiple issues surrounding alcohol marketplaces and propose a compliance framework to meet the goals and concerns of the different stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This post may constitute attorney advertising and is not intended to provide or be relied on as legal advice. Perform independent legal research and consult your lawyer.

One of the central challenges facing regulators regarding beverage alcohol marketplaces is ensuring alcohol is not sold or delivered to people that are not of legal drinking age (LDA). Because third-party providers (TPPs) do not hold licenses themselves, in most scenarios, the TPPs do not hold the legal obligation to verify the age of the consumer; the licensee remains responsible for verifying LDA. And yet, the TPP is often the one delivering the alcohol to the consumer or coordinating its shipment on behalf of the licensee. Because of this, coordination on age verification requirements and responsibilities is essential for operating compliantly. Before we dig deeper into best practices for TPPs, let’s begin by reviewing the requirements for licensees that sell to consumers.

For direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping, licensees employ multiple strategies to ensure age verification, as outlined in Avalara’s whitepaper Getting it right: The 4 steps to age verification for direct shippers. The four steps are:

  1. Age affirmation: Customers visiting an ecommerce website are required to affirm they’re of legal drinking age prior to entering the shopping area

  2. Date of birth (DOB) collection: A few states require direct shipper licensees to list the DOB of the purchaser and/or recipient on shipping reports.

  3. Age verification: Many states require formal age verification of the purchaser, either through inspecting and maintaining a copy of government-issued identification or by using an online age verification service such as IDology.

  4. Adult signature required (ASR): All DTC alcohol shipments should use the common carrier (FedEx and UPS) ASR requirement, ensuring the recipient signs for the package at the time of delivery and a copy of the signature is archived.

For TPPs or delivery apps that solicit orders on behalf of licensees for local delivery of beverage alcohol products from restaurants or off-premises alcohol stores (not through common carriers), the process has fewer explicit requirements. When an order is received, delivery is made by either an employee of the licensee or by a third-party delivery service. In either case, the licensee is responsible for ensuring the delivery driver verifies the age of the recipient. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) clarified this last year in their Industry Advisory on Delivery of Alcoholic Beverages (April 30, 2020).

“For example, if a licensee relies on a third-party online service to pick up and deliver an alcoholic beverage to a customer, and that third-party service delivers the beverage to a minor, the licensee has violated section 25658, is subject to discipline against its license, and its employees may be subject to arrest and criminal prosecution. This is so no matter what assurances the delivery service may have provided to the licensee.”

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started, the California ABC issued its First Notice of Regulatory Relief, which included allowances for off-sale licensees to accept payment away from the licensed premises and for curbside delivery of beverage alcohol products. In the period that followed, ABC found both a substantial increase in the delivery of alcoholic beverages and an “alarmingly high” incidence of delivery to minors. According to comments on the proposed emergency regulations outlined in the ABC Industry Advisory on Delivery Minor Decoy Requirements, noncompliance may have been as high as 70%. 

Although the responsibility for ensuring age verification in TPP transactions ultimately falls on the licensee, it’s key for TPPs and licensees to work hand in hand to create an airtight process. Given the nature of the online ordering workflow, some responsibilities are better handled by the TPP, and others by the licensee. Using the four steps for age verification above, we’ve outline a sample flow:

  1. Age affirmation: Since the TPP maintains the website or app, they should require an age gate before consumers can shop. Note that in California (other states may follow), ABC can use minor decoys who can lie about their age at this point in the transaction in order to complete the sale. See ABC Rule 141.1, which does not require the decoy to truthfully answer any questions about their age at the time the alcoholic beverages are ordered (e.g., on the website). Regardless, age affirmation is still a best practice and recommended by industry trade associations.

  2. Date of birth collection: Especially in the states that require licensees to report the age verification of the purchaser or recipient, TPPs should collect this information from the customer and pass it through (securely) to the licensee.

  3. Age verification: TPPs should use an electronic age verification service to confirm the purchaser is of legal drinking age. The resulting confirmation should then be passed securely to the licensee so they can maintain the information for audit purposes.

  4. Adult signature requirement: For DTC shipments, this falls on the licensee because the licensee must control the fulfillment process. TPPs pass order information through to the licensee who then accepts the order and takes it through their normal fulfillment process, ensuring the package is properly labeled and common carriers are notified that an adult signature is required. In the case of local delivery, the licensee should ensure their employees or contracted delivery services are trained on how to verify ID at the time of delivery. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) put out a helpful resource on their Texas Responsible Delivery Training site, including a training video on How to Deliver Alcohol Responsibly.

Unfortunately, age verification mistakes are hard to avoid entirely, even with the best training and procedures. Licensees that sell alcohol to minors through marketplaces may feel they have little to no control over preventing the delivery of alcohol to minors and that they shouldn’t be penalized for the acts of a third-party delivery driver. But alcohol regulators will hold the licensee responsible for the entire transaction, including delivery to the consumer. The license consequences may involve probation, a fine, license suspension, or even revocation, depending on prior history and whether there is a defense available. That’s why it’s essential for the licensee to ask the TPP hard questions about compliance protocols and training and work closely with the TPP to set each delivery person up for success.

Have tax or compliance questions? Contact Avalara's Beverage Alcohol team

Have legal or compliance questions? Contact Hinman & Carmichael LLP.

This blog is dedicated to occasional (and hopefully interesting) reports of state and national alcoholic beverage regulatory developments that we encounter in our practice. Booze Rules (and any comments below) are intended for informational use only and are not to be construed as legal advice. If you need legal advice please consult with your counsel.

  1. What Alcohol Manufacturers and Retailers Need to Know About California’s Extended Producer Responsibility and the May 31 Deadline
  2. Booze Rules 2026: California Alcoholic Beverage Law Update – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  3. Old Rules, New Marketplace: Alcohol’s Digital Revolution
  4. Mandatory EFT is Coming Before You know It! Are You Ready?
  5. It’s 2025 and New Laws for the Alcoholic Beverage Industry are Here, or Coming Soon
  6. The California Cash and Credit Laws: Moving to Mandatory Electronic Fund Transfers Between Wholesalers and Retailers on January 1, 2026 – Cash is no longer Legal Tender
  7. Passage of Title Based Sales – Is it Right for You?
  8. BARS AND NIGHTCLUBS BEWARE! THE DRUG TESTING REGIME STARTS ON JULY 1ST AND YOU MUST BE READY!
  9. Strategic Exit Planning: Positioning Your Alcohol Beverage Business for Successful Acquisition or Investment
  10. New California Alcohol Laws for 2024 – a Mixed Bag of Privileges, Punishments, Clarifications, and Politics
  11. TTB Speaks up on Social Media
  12. Alcohol Trade Practices Update
  13. President Biden just made a big cannabis announcement... what does it mean?
  14. The Uniform Law Commission – Encouraging Consistent State by State Definitions, Protocols and Procedures
  15. San Francisco to the Governor - Review the RBS Program and Delay Implementation. Problems must be Corrected.
  16. TTB and Consignment Sales – Is There a Disconnect Between Policy Development and Business Reality?
  17. RBS ADDENDUM – THE LATEST FROM THE ABC AS THE AGENCY PROVIDES MORE INFORMATION ON THE CALIFORNIA ABC’S MANDATORY RESPONSIBLE BEVERAGE SERVER PROGRAM
  18. THE STATE OF TO-GO BOOZE IN CALIFORNIA
  19. BOOZE RULES SPECIAL EDITION – THE RESPONSIBLE BEVERAGE SERVICE PROGRAM FACTS AND REQUIREMENTS
  20. Competition in the Beverage Alcohol Industry Continues Under the Microscope – Part 3
  21. Competition in the Beverage Alcohol Industry Under the Microscope – Part 2
  22. Competition in the Beverage Alcohol Industry Now Under the Microscope
  23. Alcohol Marketplaces 2.0 Part 5: Looking Ahead
  24. It’s Time for a Regulatory Check-Up: Privacy Policies for email marketing and websites
  25. Alcohol Marketplaces 2.0 Part 4: Who’s responsible for ensuring legal drinking age?
  26. Alcohol Marketplaces 2.0 Part 3: Follow the Money
  27. BOOZE RULES 2021 – NEW CONTAINER SIZES APPROVED FOR ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES: KEEPING TRACK OF THE TTB’S ATTEMPTS TO REGULATE CONTANER SIZES
  28. Alcohol Marketplaces 2.0 Part 2: Collect sales tax from marketplaces or comply with alcohol guidance?
  29. Alcohol Marketplaces 2.0 Part 1: Solicitation of sales by unlicensed third-party providers
  30. Federal Cannabis Legalization Fortune-Telling
  31. BOOZE RULES – THE DIRECT SHIPPING WARS
  32. California ABC provides additional Covid guidance on virtual events and charitable promotions
  33. Hot Topics for Alcohol Delivery 2020
  34. California Reopening Roadmap is Now a Blueprint for a Safer Economy
  35. The Hospitality Reopening Roadmap to Success
  36. Salads Not A Meal in California, Says ABC
  37. Delivery Personnel Beware – The ABC is Coming for You and for the Licensees Hiring You to Deliver Alcoholic Beverages - This Time Its Justified
  38. Licensees Beware – the Harsh New ABC Enforcement Rules Are Effective Right Now
  39. Part 2: LEGAL FAQS ON REOPENING CA RESTAURANTS, BREWPUBS, BARS AND TASTING ROOMS
  40. John Hinman’s May 22, 2020 interview with Wine Industry Advisor on the ABC COVID-19 Regulatory Relief initiatives and the ABC “emergency rule” proposals
  41. Booze Rules May 21 - The Latest on the ABC Emergency Rules
  42. Part 1: Legal FAQs on Reopening CA Restaurants, Brewpubs, Bars and Tasting Rooms
  43. The ABC’s Fourth Round of Regulatory Relief - Expanded License Footprints Through Temporary COVID-19 Catering Authorizations, and Expanded Privileges for Club Licensees
  44. BOOZE RULES – May 17, 2020 Special Edition
  45. ABC ENFORCEMENT - ALIVE, ACTIVE AND OUT IN THE COMMUNITY
  46. Frequently Asked Questions about ABC’s Guidance on Virtual Wine Tastings
  47. ABC Keeps California Hospitality Industry Essential
  48. ABC REGULATORY RELIEF – ROUND TWO – WHAT IT MEANS
  49. Essential Businesses Corona Virus Signage Requirement Every Essential Business in San Francisco Must Post Sign by Friday, April 3rd
  50. Promotions Compliance: Balancing Risk and Reward
  51. The March 25, 2020 ABC Guidance: Enforcement Continues; Charitable Giving Remains Subject to ABC Rules; and More – What Does it all Mean?
  52. Restaurant and Bar Best Practices – Surviving Covid 19, Stay at Home and Shelter in Place Under the New ABC Waivers
  53. Economically Surviving the Covid Crisis and the Shelter in Place Orders: A Primer on Regulatory interpretations and Options
  54. Booze Rules – Hinman & Carmichael LLP and the Corona Virus
  55. Booze Rules: 2020 and the Decade to Come – Great Expectations (with apologies to Charles Dickens)
  56. The RBS Chronicles: If Your Business serves Alcoholic Beverages YOU NEED TO READ THIS AND TAKE ACTION!
  57. RESPONSIBLE BEVERAGE SERVICE ACT HEARING – OCTOBER 11TH IN SACRAMENTO – BE THERE!
  58. WHEN THE INVESTIGATOR COMES CALLING – BEST PRACTICES.
  59. RESPONSIBLE BEVERAGE SERVICE ACT PROPOSED ABC RULES 160 TO 173 – WHY THE RUSH?
  60. The TTB Crusade Against Small Producers and the “Consignment Sale” Business Model
  61. TTB Protocols, Procedures, and Investigations
  62. Wine in a 250 ML can – the Mystery of the TTB packaging Regulations and Solving the Problem by Amending the Regulations
  63. The Passing of John Manfreda of the TTB: a Tragedy for his family and a Tragedy for the Industry he so Faithfully Served for so Long.
  64. Pride in a Job Well-done, or Blood Money? The Cost of Learning the Truth from the TTB about the Benefits to Investigators from Making Cases Against Industry Members
  65. How ADA Website Compliance Works – The Steps You Can Take to Protect Yourself, Your Website and Your Social Media from Liability
  66. Supplier and Distributor Promotional “Banks,” Third Party Promotion Companies and Inconsistent TTB Enforcement, Oh My!
  67. “A Wrong Without a Remedy – Not in My America” – The TTB Death Penalty for Not Reporting Deaths
  68. Is a 1935 Alcohol Beverage Federal Trade Practice Law Stifling Innovation?
  69. Decoding the BCC’s Guidance on Commercial Cannabis Activity.
  70. Prop 65 - Escaping a "Notice of Violation"
  71. TTB Consignment Sales Investigations - What is Behind the Curtain of the TTB Press Releases?
  72. Heads Up! The ABC Is Stepping Up Enforcement Against Licensees Located Near Universities
  73. Coming Soon: New Mandatory Training Requirements for over One Million “Alcohol Servers” In California – September 1, 2021 will be here quickly
  74. 2019 Legislative Changes for California Alcohol Producers – a Blessing or a Curse?
  75. A Picture (On Instagram) Is Worth A Thousand Words
  76. Playing by the Rules: California Cannabis Final Regulations Takeaways
  77. Hinman & Carmichael LLP Names Erin Kelleher Partner and Welcomes Gillian Garrett and Tsion “Sunshine” Lencho to the Firm
  78. Congress Makes History and Changes the CBD Game for Good
  79. Pernicious Practices (stuff we see that will get folks in trouble!) Today’s Rant – Bill & Hold
  80. CBD: An Exciting New Fall Schedule… or Not?
  81. MISSISSIPPI RISING - A VICTORY FOR LEGAL RETAILER TO CONSUMER SALES, AND PASSAGE OF TITLE UNDER THE UNIFORM COMMERCIAL CODE
  82. California ABC's Cannabis Advisory - Not Just for Stoners
  83. NEW CALIFORNIA WARNINGS FOR ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES AND CANNABIS PRODUCTS TAKE EFFECT AUGUST 30, 2018, NOW INCLUDING ADDENDUM REGARDING 2014 CONSENT AGREEMENT PARTIES AND PARTICIPANTS
  84. National Conference of State Liquor Administrators – The Alcohol Industry gathers in Hawaii to figure out how to enforce the US “Highly Archaic Regulatory Scheme.”
  85. Founder John Hinman Honored with the Raphael House Community Impact Award
  86. ROUTE TO MARKET AND MARKETING RESTRICTIONS - NAVIGATING REGULATORY SYSTEM CONSTRAINTS
  87. Alcohol and Cannabis Ventures: Top 5 Legal Considerations
  88. ATF and TTB: Is Another Divorce on the Horizon? What’s Going on with the Agency?
  89. STRIKE 3 - YOU REALLY ARE OUT! THE ABC'S STRICT APPLICATION OF PENALTIES FOR SALES TO MINORS
  90. TTB Temporarily Fixes Problem with Fulfillment Warehouse Tax Credits - an “Alternate Procedure” for Paying Taxes & Reporting
  91. CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE HAD ONE TOO MANY - THE FREE TRANSPORTATION DILEMMA
  92. The Renaissance of Federal Unfair Trade Practices - Current Issues and Strategies
  93. ‘Twas the week before New Year’s and the ABC is out in Force – Alerts for the Last Week of 2017, including the Limits on Free Rides
  94. Big Bottles, Caviar and a CA Wine Strong Silent Auction for the Holidays!
  95. The FDA and the Wine and Spirits Industry – Surprise inspections anyone?
  96. NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: UPDATED REGULATORY AGENCY DISASTER RELIEF RESOURCES AT A GLANCE
  97. NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: REGULATORY AGENCY DISASTER RELIEF RESOURCES AT A GLANCE
  98. Soon to come to your Local Supermarket– Instant Redeemable Coupons of the digital age!
  99. The License Piggyback Dilemma – If it Sounds Too Good to be True, it Probably is
  100. A timely message from our Florida colleagues on the tied house laws, the three-tier system and the need for reform